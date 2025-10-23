Imphal: Manipur police, using drones equipped with Artificial Intelligence (AI), advanced sensors, and hyperspectral cameras highly effective at detecting newly planted illicit poppy cultivation, uncovered five hectares of plants measuring 2–3 inches in height along the Manipur-Nagaland border.

According to official reports, based on intelligence input from various sources, a combined team of Senapati Police conducted a survey of illicit poppy cultivation at Sadim Lizai and nearby areas in Senapati district, bordering Nagaland to the north.

The operation, conducted on Wednesday (October 22, 2025) from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, was led by D. Theingam Thangal, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Senapati district, under the overall supervision of SM Zaib Zakir, IPS, Superintendent of Police (SP), Senapati.

The team included a Special Police Team (SPT), a Police Station (PS) team, a Special Operations Team (SOT), and one Forest Department official who assisted with drone mapping.

During the survey, the poppy plantation was confirmed, with plants measuring 2–3 inches in height spread across an area of approximately five hectares.

Around six houses were found near the site, though no individuals were present during the operation, the reports stated.

A strict warning was issued to the residents of Sadim Lizai village, directing them to identify the cultivators or owners of the field and ensure the immediate destruction of the poppy plantation.

The reports added that the Senapati District Police remain steadfast in their mission to curb illegal drug cultivation and promote a drug-free Manipur.