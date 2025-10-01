Imphal: Manipur Police on Tuesday seized 43 plastic vials containing approximately 55 grams of heroin powder from Lilong Chaobok Mairenkhun Makha Tathabi, under the jurisdiction of Lilong Police Station in Thoubal district, according to a report released on Wednesday.

The seizure followed the arrest of two alleged drug traffickers by security forces, who recovered 161 grams of heroin from Kwakta Terakhongshangbi, under Phougakchao Ikhai Police Station in Bishnupur district.

Following the Lilong seizure, a video widely circulated in local WhatsApp groups shows 48 plastic vials, raising concerns over a reported discrepancy, as the official count mentions only 43 vials.

This apparent mismatch has caught the attention of the Manipur Director General of Police, with residents of Lilong urging authorities to address the issue urgently.

Social media posts claim that local residents and clubs, not the police, led the operation and handed over the alleged woman drug seller seen in the video.

Locals are demanding transparency, questioning how the discrepancy in the number of vials occurred and what happened to the five allegedly missing vials.

Lilong residents, who remain actively committed to the fight against drug abuse, have called for a high-level inquiry.

They emphasized that over 500 people witnessed the operation, suggesting potential irregularities that warrant immediate attention.

The community believes swift, transparent action is crucial to restore public trust and strengthen the state’s anti-drug efforts.

In a separate operation in Bishnupur district, security forces arrested two individuals from Ngari Raidulomai Village, Maram Bazar, in Senapati district, identified as T.S. Valleyrose (40), and T.T. Doveine Worthingla (37).

From their possession, the forces seized 11 soap cases containing heroin powder (approx. 161 grams), 2 mobile phones, and 2 Aadhaar cards.

Manipur Police reiterated their commitment to intensifying anti-drug operations and ensuring full legal action against those involved.