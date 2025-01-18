Manipur Police Crack Down on Illicit Liquor Operations in Churachandpur

Imphal: In a bid to curb the smuggling of foreign-origin liquor, Indian-made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), and locally brewed Distilled Indigenous Country (DIC) liquor, the Manipur police have intensified their crackdown in the southern Churachandpur district.

Acting on specific information, a team of Churachandpur district police raided several liquor dens in the past 24 hours, including areas such as Zoven, Victoria Mart, Hmar Veng, and Rengkai.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The operation led to the significant seizure of several illegal items including 64 beer cans, 25 beer bottles, 24 apple & grape juice bottles, 12 soju bottles, 3 IMFL quarter bottles, 20 IMFL full bottles, 11 IMFL half bottles and 175 litres of DIC liquor.

Although no arrests were made during the crackdown, the seized liquor items worth lakhs of rupees were destroyed in the presence of the media and the public.

This is not the first time the police have cracked down on illicit liquor operations in the district.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In November 2024, consecutive raids were conducted, resulting in the seizure of essential manufacturing items, including fermentation vessels and distillation apparatus, as well as 1,500 litres of DIC liquor and 500 cans of beer.