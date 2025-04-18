Imphal: Manipur Police on Thursday arrested two Kuki-Zo individuals who brandished sophisticated firearms in public places in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

The statement noted that Manipur Police arrested Lamsuanlal Tombing (29) and Chinsonlun (30), both residents of Churachandpur district, in connection with a viral video in which unknown miscreants brandished sophisticated firearms at an unidentified location.

The arrested persons are now in police custody, and further legal proceedings under the relevant sections of the laws are underway, the statement added.

Sources stated that the police made the arrest after a bomb exploded at the Jamsuan and Sahei road junction in the New Lamka area of Churachandpur district at around 1 am on Thursday.

Moreover, the Churachandpur district police have also registered six different FIRs against WhatsApp Groups/Channel (Links) for spreading fake and inflammatory news, creating and promoting fear, panic, and public alarm within the District recently.

