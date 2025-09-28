Imphal: A senior woman insurgent was among seven individuals linked to various underground groups arrested in multiple operations across Manipur’s four-valley districts in the past 24 hours.

Police reported on Sunday that, along with central security forces, they seized one .32 pistol with a magazine and seven mobile phones.

The arrestees are accused of extortion and instigating mob violence against security forces.

Khaidem Sunila Devi (55), a resident of Mayang Imphal Thana Wangkhei Leikai, Imphal West district, and a member of the proscribed National Revolutionary Front Manipur (NRFM), was apprehended at her residence.

Laishram Jiten Singh (56), Nongmaithem Gyaneshwor Singh (49), and Moirangthem Chaobi Singh, also known as Yaima, Lanthoiba, and Kumar (50), cadres of the outlawed People’s Liberation Army, were arrested from separate hideouts in Imphal East, Bishnupur, and Thoubal districts.

In another operation, two members of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP-Noyon), Md. Mujibur Rahaman (44) and Sorenshangbam Bungcha @ Winner (44), were detained in Thoubal district along with a pistol and magazine.

During the final phase of the operation on Friday, security forces arrested Heikham Milan Singh, also known as Khaba (32), a KCP-Taibanganba cadre from Wangoo Tera Mayai Leikai, Kakching district, at his residence.