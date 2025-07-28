Imphal: Manipur Police arrested three active cadres of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party-Apunba City Meitei (KCP-ACM) group during a targeted operation from different hideouts in Imphal East district on Sunday.

The police reported that the arrestees were identified as:

(i) Phijam Joychandra Meitei, also known as Amuyaima (35), of Sekta Mayai Leikai, Lamlai PS, Imphal East district;

(ii) Oinam Nitranjit Singh (21), of Lilong Chajing Mamang Leikai, Singjamei PS, Imphal West district;

(iii) Soram Abungcha Meitei (39), of Pourabi Makha Leikai, Lamlai PS, Imphal East district.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The first two cadres were arrested from Huidrom village after they were intercepted en route to a brick field to collect extortion money. Their accomplice, the third cadre, was later arrested from Kairang Maning Leikai following their disclosure.

In the second phase of the operation, one cadre of the KCP (Meeyamgi Feengang Lanmee) group, namely Yumnam Koko Singh (23), of Eshingthembi Mapan, Sagolmang PS, Imphal East district, was also captured from the locality of his residence.

The team seized one scooter, Vespa; two mobile phones; a wallet containing a sum of Rs. 700/-; and

three ID cards, from their possession.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In the third phase of the operation, the police, in cooperation with security forces, arrested an active cadre of Kanglei Yaol Kanna Lup (SOREPA), namely Hidangmayum Kishankumar Sharma, also called Sathiba (27), of Kairembikhok Mayai Leikai, Thoubal district.

He was arrested from the Tentha Khunou Bazar area under Khongjom PS, Thoubal district. He was involved in prejudicial activities such as extortion, monetary demand, threats, and kidnapping in the Thoubal district area. From his possession, one mobile handset was seized.

These cadres from three underground groups share the similar motto of restoring Manipur’s lost sovereignty. Manipur merged with the Indian Union in 1949.