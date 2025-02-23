Manipur police arrest 2 KCP cadres for online threats against commandos

Imphal: Manipur police have arrested two cadres of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party – City Meitei group for issuing death threats against state commandos on social media, officials said on Sunday.

The arrests were made following an investigation by the Cyber Crime unit of the Manipur Police Department, prompted by a viral video in which a masked individual threatened Manipur State Forces, specifically targeting commando personnel. The threats were directed at officers involved in arresting village volunteers in the southern parts of Bishnupur district.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The first accused, identified as Moirangthem Thoiba alias Olen Singh (36), was arrested from Thamnapokpi under Moirang Police Station in Bishnupur district. He is an active member of KCP (City Meitei) and a former deserter of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), police said.

Following his arrest, police tracked down and arrested Saikhom Lemburs Singh alias Lemba (31) from Imphal East district. He was responsible for uploading the threat video online.

Lemba, also a cadre of KCP (City Meitei), has a history of involvement in extortion and illegal arms procurement for anti-social activities. A mobile phone and an ID card were recovered from his possession.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Police have issued a stern warning against making, sharing, or circulating threats against security personnel, emphasizing that such actions will be met with strict legal consequences.