IMPHAL: A joint security team in Manipur on Friday arrested a member of the proscribed People’s Liberation Army (PLA), the armed wing of the banned Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF), police said.

The outlawed activist namely Aheibam Amorjit Singh (50 years) of Kongba Kshetri Leikai, Imphal East was arrested by a combined team of the Manipur and central security forces at around 6 am on Friday.

Some incriminating documents, two mobile handsets, and a few amount of money were also recovered from his possession.

The individual was involved in extorting money from three-wheelers plying along NH-2 passing Imphal to Dimapur (Nagaland) during the past few months.

The arrest and seizure were made during mobile frisking & checking on the NH-2 at Mantripukhri Bazar, Imphal East.

A case has been registered for further investigation.

Founded on 25 September 1978, the PLA has been waging guerrilla warfare as part of the insurgency in the state for the restoration of Manipur’s lost sovereignty.