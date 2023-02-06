Imphal: Over 300 goods-laden trucks are getting stranded at Lalpani along the national highway connecting Silchar-Imphal via Jiribam district headquarters, Manipur on Sunday.

Drivers under the aegis of the Jiribam Road Transport Union, Manipur (JRTUM) and Silchar Truck Drivers’ Association, Assam launched a “steering wheel-down strike” to protest against the beating of a truck driver and collecting illegal taxes. Over 2000 vehicles including goods-laden trucks are plying daily on this road.

The General Secretary of the JRTUM L Maniton told the newsmen at his office on Sunday that a truck driver from Silchar, Assam, namely Abdul Haq, 40, was severely beaten by the errant police personnel posted at Keimai Police station in Manipur’s Noney district on Saturday at around 1.30 pm.

The driver was assaulted for his refusal to hand over Rs 300/- entry fee. When the driver has given the normal entry fee of Rs 20/-, the irate police personnel had beaten him black and blue, the General Secretary said. The driver getting serious injuries is giving treatment at a local health centre, he said.

L Maniton also condemned the acts of the errant police and threatened that the agitation would be intensified unless the government takes stern and befitting punishments for the errant police personnel.