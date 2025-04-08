Imphal: Coordination has been sought from the concerned authorities of the President’s Rule government in Manipur regarding an attempted attack on the life of Kshetrigao AC MLA Sheikh Noorul Hassan by some anti-social elements.

The abortive life attempt occurred near Khergao Junior High School under Porompat police station in Imphal East district on April 5.

Speaking to media persons, Sheikh N Hassan, leader of the National People’s Party, Manipur unit, stated that despite the complaint he filed in this regard, no arrests have so far been made.

Recounting the incident, SN Hassan stated that on the night of April 5, he went for dinner at his sister’s place near Kshetrigao Awang Leikai Junior High School.

On his en route to home with his security escorts, a group of armed persons, allegedly caused a power outage in the area, and started pelting stones and firing shots at him and his escorts.

Some of his escort personnel sustained injuries in trying to protect him. In self-defense, his escorts opened fire in the air.

Meanwhile, police confirmed the incident as the Porompat Police Station registered a sou moto case the same night.

The police further stated that attempts are to arrest the individuals reportedly involved in the crime.

Notably, the MLA had also mentioned a few names of the anti-socials in the report submitted to the police.