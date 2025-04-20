Manipur: Noney road accident kills 62-year-old man

Imphal: A tragic road accident in Manipur’s Noney district on Sunday killed a 62-year-old man when the vehicle he was driving plunged into a deep gorge along National Highway 37, which connects Imphal to Silchar via Jiribam, according to official sources.

Sources stated that the victim, identified as Chingkhurei Gangmei, a resident of Keikru Naga village under the jurisdiction of Nungba police station, died on the spot after his Maruti Alto car drifted off the road and rolled down a steep slope between Rengpang and Nungba, under Nungba sub-division, at around 11 am on Sunday.

Preliminary reports suggest that a technical malfunction, combined with rash and negligent driving, may have caused the accident.

Sources added that the car reportedly lost control and fell into a deep gorge, making immediate rescue efforts difficult.

Upon receiving the information, a prompt response team consisting of Manipur Police, security forces, local volunteers, and civil administration officials rushed to the site, the police stated.

The rescue team managed to reach the wreckage despite the challenging terrain and found Chingkhurei Gangmei dead at the scene, the police noted.

Police added that the authority has registered a case under relevant sections of the law and launched a detailed investigation into the cause of the accident.