Imphal: An unprovoked attack carries significant and far-reaching consequences, including physical harm, psychological trauma, economic damage, and a breakdown of trust and cooperation between the Nagas and Kukis, or even between regions and nations.

In response to what it described as an “unprovoked and orchestrated” attack on a Naga village chief and villagers, an indigenous Naga outfit announced a complete ban on the movement of Kukis within the territories of four Naga tribes in Manipur, effective June 2, 2025.

The newly formed Committee on Protection of Indigenous People’s Ancestral Land (COPIPAL) imposed this ban across all areas inhabited by the Inpui, Liangmai, Rongmei, and Zeme Naga tribes.

In a statement issued on Thursday, COPIPAL’s Media Cell said the ban responds to the April 5, 2025, attack on Konsaram Naga village.

The committee described the ban as both a protest and a protective measure to safeguard ancestral land and people, aiming for lasting peace in the region.

On April 5, 2025, several individuals, including armed men from Leilon Kuki village, launched a premeditated attack on peaceful Liangmai Naga villagers in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district.

The assault left 13 people seriously injured, including Aimson Abonmai, chief of Konsakhul; Adam Dirinamai, village chairman; and Wilingson Abonmai, pastor of Konsaram Baptist Church.

The United Naga Council (UNC), All Naga Students’ Association, Manipur (ANSAM), Naga Women Union (NWU), and the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) strongly condemned the violence.

These influential organizations described the attack as a gross violation of personal dignity and a direct assault on the inherent rights and identity of the Liangmei Naga community.

In response to the attack, the Zeliangrong United Committee, Manipur (ZUCM) urged the Governor of Manipur to act swiftly and bring the attackers to justice.

ZUCM President Maibon Phaomei warned that if such incidents continue, they could escalate into broader ethnic conflict that endangers the indigenous population.

“If they do not stop such attacks, the consequences may spiral beyond control,” he warned.