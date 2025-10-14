Guwahati: Veihriilo Lanah, winner of Mr. Deaf India 2025, met Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, at Raj Bhavan, Imphal, on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Lanah asked for the Governor’s support to participate in the Mr. Deaf International Contest to be held in Genoa, Italy, from November 28 to December 8, 2025, where he will represent India on the global stage.

Veihriilo Lanah, Mr. Deaf India 2025, called on the Governor of Manipur at Raj Bhavan, Imphal, ahead of representing India at the global stage in Italy.#GovenorOfManipur #RajBhavanImphal pic.twitter.com/mt1MkDaVOM — RAJ BHAVAN, MANIPUR (@RajBhavManipur) October 14, 2025

Governor Bhalla congratulated Lanah on his remarkable achievement and commended his dedication toward promoting inclusivity and empowerment of persons with disabilities.

He further expressed confidence that Lanah’s participation in the global pageant would bring pride and recognition not only to Manipur but also to India.

Veihriilou Lanah from Manipur, was the winner of the Mr. Deaf India 2025 title. He was crowned at the 12th edition of the national pageant held in Punjab from August 30–31, 2025.