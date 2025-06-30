Guwahati: An elected Lok Sabha MP from Inner Manipur, Akoijam Bimol Angomcha, accused the Manipur government of enforcing an “imaginary and unconstitutional buffer zone.”

His strong remarks come after central forces prevented him from visiting Phougakchao-Ikhai Makha Leikai Keithel (Bazar) in Bishnupur District, Manipur, an area within his own parliamentary constituency.

The Congress MP on his official social media handle X (formerly Twitter) stated, I, an elected Member of Lok Sabha, was stopped from visiting Phougakchou-Ikhai Makha Leikai Keithel (Bazar) in Bishnupur District, which falls within my parliamentary constituency (Inner Manipur) today, despite the heavy presence of security forces, including the Indian Army, in the area guarding the place.

MP Bimol cited the hypocrisy of the situation, stating that despite the heavy presence of security forces, including the Indian Army, guarding the area, civilians from other communities, such as Pangals, were permitted to travel through the same spot right in front of him.

— A. Bimol Akoijam (@Bimol_Akoijam) June 29, 2025

He asserted that this incident exposes “the clandestine ways through which the state has been nurturing a communally founded division of Manipur, and drawing up and enforcing an imaginary and unconstitutional line, the so-called ‘buffer zone’, in support of communal forces in the state.”

“Honest and determined efforts will solve the issue, not lies and a cynical approach. Let truth, justice, and peace prevail!” he added.