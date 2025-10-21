Imphal: Esme Singh Shaiza, the reigning Miss Shirui Lily 2025 from the scenic hills of Ukhrul district in Manipur, has brought the traditional elegance of her heritage to the global stage.

Representing India at the ongoing Miss Friendship International Pageant (MFIP) 2025 in China, she has drawn admiration for celebrating the rich cultural identity of the Tangkhul Naga community.

The MFIP 2025, which runs from October 15 to November 5, is being hosted across multiple Chinese cities, including Chengdu.

The event brings together participants from nearly 60 countries, aiming to promote cultural exchange, goodwill, and friendship among nations.

At the pageant, Esme wore traditional Tangkhul Naga attire, including the Seichang Kashan (makala) and symbolic ornaments such as the Kongsang (necklace), Huishon (a bronze interlaced ring worn during La Khanganui or the Virgin Dance and Ngala Katha), Har (circular aluminium armlet), and Nahui (crystal earpiece).

A fashion model and postgraduate student in political science, Esme skillfully blended her academic and cultural roots on an international platform.

Her presence at MFIP marked a proud moment for the entire northeastern region, shining a spotlight on India’s growing cultural representation on global platforms.

Surrounded by supporters, Esme departed from Bir Tikendrajit International Airport, Imphal, on October 8, 2025. Before boarding her flight, she thanked the Manipur Department of Tourism and her well-wishers for their unwavering support in helping her prepare for the international event.

The Miss Shirui Lily 2025 pageant, held in May at Vangayan Shirui village, crowned Esme, a resident of Hunphun village in Ukhrul.

The title celebrates the state’s unique identity and culture.

The Shirui Lily Festival—where Esme earned her crown—is a state-level celebration organized by the Manipur Tourism Department. The festival also aims to raise awareness about the endangered Shirui Lily (Lilium mackliniae), the state flower of Manipur, and to promote sustainable tourism in the region.