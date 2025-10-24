Imphal: Olympic weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu met with the Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, at Raj Bhavan in Imphal, on Friday, to discuss the promotion of sports, particularly weightlifting.

A Raj Bhavan communique stated that during the meeting, the Governor congratulated her on her remarkable achievements and wished her continued success in her sporting career.

Chanu shared her views on the immense sporting potential of Manipur, highlighting the talent and dedication of young athletes from the state and stressing the need to further strengthen sports infrastructure to nurture future champions.

Mirabai Chanu won the silver medal in the Women’s 49 kg category at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The state government has also appointed her to the post of Additional Superintendent of Police in the state home department.

The 31-year-old Saikhom Mirabai Chanu was presented with a special award on October 19, 2025, for becoming one of the shining prides of Manipur and inspiring countless youths with her dedication and excellence.

The award was presented during the 134th Raising Day of the Manipur Police.