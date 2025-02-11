Manipur: Man arrested for weapon trafficking across border

Imphal: A 35-year-old individual was arrested by Manipur police along the Manipur-Myanmar border for alleged involvement in weapon trafficking.

The arrest was made during an operation conducted by state forces based on credible input from various sources.

According to the police report, the arrested person, identified as Thangkholal Haokip, was found to be associated with tribal insurgents operating along the Indo-Myanmar border.

He was allegedly involved in weapon trafficking and was found in possession of various arms, ammunition, and other items.

The recovered items included one Colt 7.65mm Auto Pistol, one 9mm country-made pistol, two magazines for the Colt pistol, one magazine for the 9mm pistol, ammunition and related items, a stolen two-wheeler, and a mobile phone.

An FIR has been registered against the arrested person under the Arms Act 1959, and further legal proceedings are underway.