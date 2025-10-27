Imphal: The modernization, upgradation, and repair plan for the Loktak Hydroelectric Project (LHP) in Manipur is being delayed, primarily due to logistical and operational challenges, said a top official.

This includes significant transportation difficulties for the large equipment needed for the renovation, a key issue that is slowing progress.

This update was shared with Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla by Gursharan Singh, Head of Project for the NHPC, during a meeting at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal on Monday.

At the meeting, Gursharan Singh briefed the Governor on the various hurdles faced by the project, detailing the complexity of transporting heavy machinery required for the overhaul work.

He also highlighted NHPC’s ongoing initiatives to enhance maintenance protocols and strengthen the overall operational reliability of the power station.

Singh requested the Governor’s additional support to advance these critical initiatives. Governor Bhalla took note of the issues and stressed the critical importance of timely renovation to boost the project’s long-term efficiency.

Project Context and Capacity

The Loktak power station, a vital multipurpose storage scheme that harnesses hydro power from the Loktak lake (fed by the Khuga and Imphal rivers), was commissioned in 1983.

Having completed its scheduled operational life of 35 years in May 2018, the current modernization is essential to ensure its continued service. The project has an installed capacity of 105 MW.

Recent generation figures for the station have been: 367 MU in 2019-20, 622 MU in 2020-21, 401 MU in 2021-22, 478 MU in 2022-23, and 298 MU in 2023-24.

NHPC has also confirmed that there are no plans to decommission any of its power stations in the North Eastern region.