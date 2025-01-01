Imphal: Manipur Police arrested a suspected member of the banned outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) (PWG) on New Year’s Eve.

He was identified as Irom Basker Singh (30) and was apprehended in Mantripukhri Bazar, Imphal East.

The suspected cadre while allegedly involved in extortion activities targeting the public and businesses.

During the arrest, the police seized a 9mm pistol, ammunition, a mobile phone, an ATM card, KCP (PWG) related receipts, a two-wheeler, and cash.

In a separate operation in Thongkhonglok village, Bishnupur District, security forces discovered a substantial cache of arms and ammunition, including rifles, pistols, hand grenades, and tactical gear.

These operations come amidst ongoing efforts to maintain law and order in the state.