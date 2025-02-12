Imphal: A suspected member of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party-People’s War Group (KCP-PWG) was arrested along with various military fatigues, digital devices, and incriminating items.

The arrest and seizures were made in a special operation conducted at a hideout in the Langol Game Village Zone 2 area, under the Lamphal police station in Imphal West district on Tuesday night.

According to the police report on Wednesday, based on the intelligence input of a few militants who are taking shelter at a hideout in the indicated location, the police commandos raided and arrested the suspect.

In the ensuing operation, the rebel later identified as Thongram Bidyashagar Singh (22) was arrested along with three mobile phones, three BAOFENG handheld sets along with four chargers, military fatigues, bags, and miscellaneous items.

In the second raid, the team also recovered two plastic tear smoke boxes containing 58 empty cases of tear smoke munitions from the Langol Game Village Zone 1 area.

The arrestee and recovered items have been handed to the relevant police station for legal formalities. An FIR has also been registered against the arrested person, the police added.