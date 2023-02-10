Imphal: Manipur police and Assam Rifles in a joint operation have arrested a cadre belonging to the proscribed rebel outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (Military Council Unification) from Pheidinga in Imphal west district, police said on Friday.

One pistol, marked as Italy having one magazine loaded with six live rounds was recovered from the insurgent arrested on Thursday, a police official said.

The arrested active KCP (MCU) militant has been identified as Tongminthang Haokip alias Thangboi alias Chingsang,32.

Police said he joined the outfit in November 2019 through one Kiran of KCP (MC Unification) and has been working under Kiran and one Tachou of the proscribed group till date.

He completed 45 days of basic military training at Sajik Tampak along the Manipur-Myanmar border.

He along with the seized items has been handed over to Sekmai PS for taking up further legal action.