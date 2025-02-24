Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in Sainik School Imphal Manipur.

Sainik School Imphal Manipur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Mess Manager. Sainik School lmphal is a residential English medium Public School for boys, imparting Public School education with a military bias. The School came into being in the war sheds near Tulihal Airport. It came into being on 07 Oct 1971. The school came to the present location on 05 March 1974. School is under affiliation of CBSE. The school is also a member of Indian Public Schools Conference (IPSC). The Scheme of establishing Sainik Schools happen in 1961 under the Ministry of Defence. In the first year, five Sainik Schools came into being. Since then several more came up bringing their total to twenty five as on date. All the Schools are located in different states of the country. The Sainik Schools are managed by a Society which is registered under the Societies Registration Act ( XXI of 1960 ).

Name of post : Mess Manager (Regular)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

Matriculation or equivalent. At least five years’ experience of running a catering organization independently in the civil, in the Defence Services or in any other similar organization. Ability to maintain Mess Accounts.

Desirable:

(i) Diploma / Degree in catering from a recognized Institution.

(ii) JCO or equivalent from catering trade or with more than 05 years catering experience

Pay : Level 05 (Rs. 29200-92300)

Age : Between 18 to 50 years as on 01 Mar 2025.

How to apply :

Eligible candidates may apply to the Principal, Sainik School Imphal, P.O.- Pangei Yangdong, Imphal East – 795114, Manipur in the prescribed format available at the school’s website (https://ssimphal.nic.in)

They must send it along with attested copies of certificates and testimonials, bio-data

and a passport size photograph

Applicants may send the application with a self-addressed envelope with stamp of Rs. 30/-.

Applications received after the due date or without supporting documents or prescribed application fee or not in the prescribed format will be rejected without any intimation.

Last Date for Receipt of Applications will be 28 Feb 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here