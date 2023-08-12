Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Sports Authority of India (SAI), Imphal, Manipur.
Sports Authority of India North East Regional Centre / National Centre of Excellence (SAI NERC /NCOE), Imphal, Manipur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Consultant (Infrastructure) on contract basis.
Name of post : Junior Consultant (Infrastructure)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : BE/ B. Tech in Civil Engineering from a recognized university with minimum 5 years of relevant experience
Pay Scale : Rs. 80,250/- to Rs.1,00,000/-
Age Limit : 45 years
How to apply : Candidates can apply online by submitting relevant/essential documents through email: rcimphal-sai@nic.in
Date of Opening Online/Offline Application: 14/08/2023 at 10:00 AM
Closing date for submission of online/Offline application: 28/08/2023 at 05:00 PM
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here