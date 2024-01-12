Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative and teaching positions or jobs in NIT Manipur.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Manipur is inviting applications from eligible female candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Trainer and Office Assistant altogether under the Tribal Area Sub Plan (TSP) Scheme of IBITF, at the Department of Computer Science and Engineering.

Name of post : Trainer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : PGDCA & above

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month

Also Read : 10 reasons to enjoy a glass bottom boat ride in Lakshadweep

Name of post : Office Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Any Graduate

Salary : Rs. 10,000/- per month

Also Read : 10 food items without which Uruka always remains incomplete

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications by email to tspproject14@gmail.com with subject

mentioned as “Application for the post of …………” on or before 15th January 2024.

A screening committee shall shortlist the candidates to be called for interview, based on the

specialization and availability of candidates and requirements as per the project.

List of the shortlisted candidates and the date for interview will be intimidated to the

candidate’s email.

Original documents of age proof/certificates/degrees/mark sheets and other testimonials

must be verified altogether at the time of joining.

Mere fulfilment of the required qualifications and experience, does not entitle a candidate to

be shortlisted or called for interview. The Principal Investigator of the project also reserves the right

to fill or not fill the position.

In case of her selection, the candidate is expected to join immediately without any request

for extension of joining time.

The request of the same will also not be considered up to a maximum joining time/ period of 3 days from the date of selection, failing which the appointment will be cancelled.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here