Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative and teaching positions or jobs in NIT Manipur.
National Institute of Technology (NIT) Manipur is inviting applications from eligible female candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Trainer and Office Assistant altogether under the Tribal Area Sub Plan (TSP) Scheme of IBITF, at the Department of Computer Science and Engineering.
Name of post : Trainer
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : PGDCA & above
Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month
Name of post : Office Assistant
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Any Graduate
Salary : Rs. 10,000/- per month
How to apply :
Candidates may send their applications by email to tspproject14@gmail.com with subject
mentioned as “Application for the post of …………” on or before 15th January 2024.
A screening committee shall shortlist the candidates to be called for interview, based on the
specialization and availability of candidates and requirements as per the project.
List of the shortlisted candidates and the date for interview will be intimidated to the
candidate’s email.
Original documents of age proof/certificates/degrees/mark sheets and other testimonials
must be verified altogether at the time of joining.
Mere fulfilment of the required qualifications and experience, does not entitle a candidate to
be shortlisted or called for interview. The Principal Investigator of the project also reserves the right
to fill or not fill the position.
In case of her selection, the candidate is expected to join immediately without any request
for extension of joining time.
The request of the same will also not be considered up to a maximum joining time/ period of 3 days from the date of selection, failing which the appointment will be cancelled.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here