Applications are invited for recruitment of various academic positions or jobs in Manipur University.

Manipur University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) for the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF, formerly SERB) research project entitled “Evaluation of effects of hyperthermal events on the

occurrence of biotic community during Paleogene, South- East Meghalaya, NE India.” The project duration is 3 years (The period of employment may be initially for 01 year and renewed up to 02 years based on satisfactory performance. The post is purely temporary and co-terminus with the project). Manipur University was established as a State University on June 5, 1980, under the Manipur University Act 1980. It became a Central University on October 13, 2005, through the Manipur University Act 2005, passed by the Parliament. The University has nine Schools of Studies, forty-seven departments, and seven Centres of Studies attached to various Schools of Studies.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Fellowship : As per the ANRF, DST norms

Qualification :

M.Sc. in Earth Sciences/Geology or equivalent and qualified in NET/GATE or any other national examination.

Desirable: Experience in Micropaleontology and fieldwork with good analytical ability and competency in technical writing skills

Age Limit :

As per DST, GOI rule (The upper age limit is 28 years; relaxable as per GOI rules; in case of non-research positions, the upper age limit may also be relaxed for the duration of earlier work in a project/scheme).

How to apply :

Candidates should apply with their bio-data (including date of birth, contact details, phone no., email, postal address, educational/professional qualifications, NET/GATE/any other National examination, publication) either in soft or hard copies via email to [email protected] or the Office of Principal Investigator, Department of Earth Sciences, Manipur University, Imphal-795 003 India on or before 18/01/2025.

The interview date will altogether be announced on the Department Notice Board or by email/SMS.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here