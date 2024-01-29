Manipur Jobs Manipur University Recruitment 2024

Applications are invited for recruitment of 22 vacant positions or jobs in Manipur University in 2024.

Manipur University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 22 vacant positions or jobs on direct recruitment basis in its Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMMRC) in 2024. Manipur University was established on 5th June 1980 under the Manipur University Act. 1980 (Manipur Act 8 of 1980), as a teaching-cum-affiliating University at Imphal with territorial jurisdiction over the whole of the state of Manipur and it was converted into a central university w.e.f. 13/10/2005. The Manipur University Act No 54 of 2005 received the assent of the President on 28/12/2005.

Name of posts :

Computer Animator

Engineer Grade-I

Producer-I

Assistant Librarian

Section Officer (Admn.)

Cameraperson

Production Assistant

Technical Assistant

Accounts Assistant

Stenographer

Technician

Clerk (LDC)

Carpenter (Set Fabricator)

Unit Peon

No. of posts :

Computer Animator : 1

Engineer Grade-I : 1

Producer-I : 4

Assistant Librarian : 1

Section Officer (Admn.) : 1

Cameraperson : 1

Production Assistant : 2

Technical Assistant : 2

Accounts Assistant : 1

Stenographer : 2

Technician : 2

Clerk (LDC) : 1

Carpenter (Set Fabricator) : 1

Unit Peon : 2

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of Manipur University

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.manipuruniv.ac.in/ up to 23rd February 2024

Candidates must submit the hard copy of the downloaded application form along with relevant documents and proof of fee payment to the Registrar, Manipur University, Canchipur, Imphal-795003 within 11th March 2024

Application Fees :

Application fee of Rs. 1000/- for UR / EWS/ OBC candidates and Rs. 500/- for SC / ST/PWD candidates have to be paid online

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here