Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in Manipur University.

Manipur University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of one Research Associate-I position sanctioned under DST-SERB sponsored project titled “ Quantum phases and non-equilibrium dynamics of disordered bosonic quantum matter in optical lattices with long-range interactions” at the Department of Physics.

Name of post : Research Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Motivated Ph.D. degree holders within the last two years or those who submitted their Ph.D. thesis recently, in field of Theoretical Physics having consistently good academic record can apply. Prior experience in the physics ultracold atoms is desirable.

Salary : Rs. 47000/- + HRA per month

How to apply : Candidates may apply by email to the PI of the project Professor Angom Dilip Kumar

Singh (dilip.angom@manipuruniv.ac.in).

The application email should be with the subject “DST-SERB RA Application”.

The application should include a cover letter and CV of the applicant.

The last date of application is 21st November, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here