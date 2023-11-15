Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based jobs or positions in Manipur University.

Manipur University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Research Assistant under the research project “Effect of Yoga Nidra meditation on quality of sleep and academic resilience during the exam in university students” funded by the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), New Delhi.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : PhD /M.Phil./M.Sc. in Yogic Science with minimum 55% marks

Salary : Rs. 16000/- per month

Selection Procedure : The shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview and details of the interview i.e., date, time, and place will be e-mailed or informed through phone call to the shortlisted candidates.

How to apply : Candidates may send their applications along with supporting documents by e-mail kuntalghosh@manipuruniv.ac.in or submit physically /offline to Room No. 309, Department of Yoga, Manipur University, Imphal-795003.

Last date for submission of applications is 21st November 2023

All the supporting documents should be self-attested

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here