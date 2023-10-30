Manipur Jobs IBSD Imphal Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Institute of Bioresources & Sustainable Development (IBSD), Imphal, Manipur.

Institute of Bioresources & Sustainable Development (IBSD), Imphal, Manipur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Senior Research Fellow under the project entitled “Characterization and expression profiling of miRNAs in Chakhao, the black scented rice of Manipur” funded by SERB, DST, Govt. of India.

Name of post : Senior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Fellowship : Rs. 35,000/- + 8% HRA per month

Qualification :

Essential:

A. M.Sc. in Life Sciences/ Botany/ Zoology/ Biochemistry/ Biotechnology/ Agricultural Sciences/ Microbiology/ in relevant subjects selected through a process described through any one of the

following:

i) Scholars who are selected through National Eligibility Test CSIR-UGC NET including lectureship (Assistant Professorship) and GATE.

ii) The selection process through national level exam conducted by Central government departments and their agencies and institute such as DST, DBT, DAE, DOS, DRDO, MHRD, ICAR, IIT, IISc, IISER etc.

B. Two years of research experience in a University or a research institution.

Desirable: Experience in biochemical, molecular biology works and proficiency in bioinformatics tools

How to apply : Candidates should send both hard copies and soft copies of application forms along with relevant documents.

The soft copies should be sent by email to ibsd.recruitment@gmail.com.

The hard copies should be sent to Senior Administrative Officer, Institute of Bioresources and

Sustainable Development (IBSD), Imphal. Advertisement No. and Title of the project should be written properly on envelop of the application

Last date for submission of applications is 11th November 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here