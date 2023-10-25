Manipur Jobs CAU Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Central Agricultural University (CAU).

Central Agricultural University (CAU) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Young Professional-I purely on contractual basis up to March 2024 under NEH component of AICRP(R-M) scheme of AICRP on Rapeseed-Mustard.

Name of post : Young Professional-I

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification : B.Sc.(Ag.)/ B.Sc.(Hort.)

Emoluments : Rs.25,000/- (fixed)

Age limit: Minimum 21 years and maximum 35 years as on the last day of submission of application form, relaxation as per Central Government rules

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 30th October 2023 at 11 AM in College of Agriculture, Iroisemba, CAU, Imphal

How to apply : Candidates may send duly filled application form along with a passport size photograph to Dr. Pushparani Senjam, Scientist In-Charge, AICRP(R-M), College of Agriculture, Iroisemba, CAU, Imphal on or before 4 pm of 28th Oct. 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

