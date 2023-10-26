Manipur Jobs CAU Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Central Agricultural University (CAU), Imphal, Manipur.

Central Agricultural University (CAU), Imphal, Manipur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for filling up of one position each of YP-I & YP-II (Young Professional- I & II) on purely contractual basis (one year) under PFDC,CAU-Imphal Centre Project on “Demonstration of latest Horticulture Technologies” at College of Agriculture.

Name of post : Young Professional- I

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : BTech (Agricultural Engineering)

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month

Also Read : 10 baby girl names inspired by Goddess Lakshmi

Name of post : Young Professional- II

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : M. Sc in Horticulture (Vegetable Science /Fruit science)

Salary : Rs. 35000/- per month

Age Limit : Minimum 21 years and maximum 45 years as on last day of submission of application form

Also Read : Crossbeats to launch India’s first smartwatch with Ebook function in Diwali

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 30th October 2023 at 2:00 pm in College of Agriculture, Iroisem ba, CAU, Imphal,PIN- 795004

How to apply : Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents to the College of Agriculture, Iroisemba, CAU, Imphal on or before 28h October, 2023 (4:00 pm).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here