Imphal: Amidst the ongoing turmoil and urgent need for basic healthcare in Manipur, the Indian Army, in collaboration with the District Administration and Medical Authorities, organized a highly impactful Mega Medical Camp.

The camp was held on June 5, 2023, and focused on providing vital medical services to the most affected bordering villages and Relief Camps in Oksumbung and Torongloabi.

The initiative successfully catered to the healthcare needs of both the inmates of the relief camps and the local population of Toronglobi Awang Lekhai, Maham Leikhai, Khutekpi, and Oksongbung.

A dedicated team of medical professionals was deployed, consisting of 7 Army doctors, 5 Civic doctors, and 5 Specialist Doctors specializing in Gynecology, Ophthalmology, Pediatrics, Dental Surgery, and Ultrasound (USG).

The Mega Medical Camp provided free medical consultations, treatments and distribute essential medicines to a total of 929 individuals, addressing a wide range of ailments.

Among the beneficiaries, 450 were women and 235 were children, highlighting the focus on vulnerable groups.

Responding to a special request from the Kwakta Relief Camp, an Army medic team was dispatched to administer necessary medical check-ups and provide medicinal support to 125 individuals, including 70 women and 25 children residing in the camp.

In total, the Mega Medical Camp positively impacted the lives of 1,054 individuals, including 520 women and 260 children, hailing from remote areas, bordering villages, and Relief Camps.