Imphal: The Indian Army and Assam Rifles, with assistance from the civil police, intensified operations against anti-social elements and discovered a temporary shelter-cum-training camp that anti-social activists had set up along the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur’s Churachandpur district.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of anti-socials in the jungles near Gothol village, under the jurisdiction of the Churachandpur district police station, the joint team rushed to the indicated hotspots on Tuesday, officials said.

When the suspected Kuki-Zo activists sensed the approaching troops, they fled the scene, leaving behind various types of arms, explosives, and ammunition. During follow-up actions, the security forces dismantled the structure used for illegal activities.

The joint team launched the operation, which lasted around three hours, as part of a follow-up drive against underground groups operating in the district.

The team recovered the following weapons: one Excalibur Rifle with an empty magazine, two country-made mortars (Pumpi), five medium-sized mortar rounds/bombs, one locally made rocket bomb, 18 empty .303 cases, seven 7.62×39 mm empty cases, one 5.56 mm empty case, five Tear Smoke Shell Soft Nose (LR), six wood-piercing Tear Smoke shells, one Tear Gas Hand Grenade, two locally made bulletproof plates, five tactical vests, two Baofeng-made wireless sets with one charger, and six 12-bore cartridge belts.

The security forces later handed over the confiscated items to the Churachandpur police station.