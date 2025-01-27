Imphal: Indian army and Manipur Police raided vulnerable locations across Kangpokpi district tracking down suspects who were assisting anti-socials with recruitment, logistics, and transfer of weapons, ammunition, and money.

A cache of arms, ammunition, Chinese grenades, electronic devices, and incriminating documents were recovered during the operation, the police said.

Following intelligence inputs, the joint team raided potential hideouts in the general areas of Nepali Basti, Vietum Khullen – Khoken village Road under New Keithelmanbi Police Station on Sunday.

The following items were recovered during the search operation that lasted around 2 hours.

One 5.56 mm Heckler & Koch G3 Rifle with Magazine, a .303 Sniper (modified), a .22 Pistol with Magazine, a Single Barrel Rifle, 2 improvised Mortar, 5 .303 live rounds, 2 Chinese Hand Grenades, and 2 Motorola Handsets (Baofeng)

The searches were conducted to avoid collateral damage and inconvenience to innocent citizens.

As no arrests have been made, the recovered items have been handed over to the concerned police stations for legal formalities. A case was also registered, the police added.