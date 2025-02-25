Manipur HSLC 2025 question paper leaked 30 min before exam

Imphal: The integrity of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Exam 2025, conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BOSEM), has been compromised following a question paper leak.

The Social Science question paper was circulated on social media just 30 minutes before the exam began on Tuesday.

The leak was revealed by the General Secretary of the Democratic Students’ Alliance, Manipur (DESAM), Nongthonbam Thoithoiba, during a press briefing in Imphal.

DESAM, a prominent student organization in the state, has strongly condemned the incident and demanded an inquiry committee be formed to investigate the matter. The group urged BOSEM to establish the committee with approval from Manipur’s Chief Secretary, PK Singh.

Reports indicate that the leaked question paper was widely shared on social media across various locations in the valley districts before the exam commenced.

The incident has raised serious concerns over the effectiveness of the State Education Board in maintaining the security and credibility of the examination process.

A total of 37,052 students are appearing for the HSLC Exam 2025 at 155 centers-93 in the valley districts and 62 in the hill districts. The examinations are set to conclude on March 7.