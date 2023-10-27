Imphal: A total of 26 schools out of 4617 schools are yet to be re-opened due to the communal clash posing a grave threat to the academic atmosphere of the displaced students in this sensitive border state as of October 26, 2023.

Against the backdrop of this sorry state of academic atmosphere, the state government submitted a proposal to the Ministry of Education, Government of India to enable various remedial measures for the displaced students to have access to all the educational facilities. Around 16,000 students were displaced in the ongoing turmoil in the state.

Manipur Education Minister Th Basanta Kumar Singh was addressing a press conference at the DIPR office in Imphal on Thursday.

He stated that out of a total of 4617 schools in Manipur, 26 schools are yet to be re-opened as they are either being utilized as relief camps or for accommodation of CAPF or lying in sensitive areas.

Out of these 26 closed schools, 18 are from Churachandpur, 3 from Imphal East, another 3 from Jiribam, and 1 each from Kangpokpi and Chandel districts, he mentioned adding that there is a cent per cent opening of schools in Imphal West.

Almost 15,915 identity cards were issued to the displaced students registered at 347 relief camps to date, out of which 15641 students have been re-admitted to nearby feasible schools, he added.

He also said that 98.28 per cent of these 15,915 students were given admission free of cost and all facilities provided to overcome bottlenecks in their education.

The Government has taken up various remedial measures for the displaced students in schools and colleges ever since the Manipur crisis erupted on May 3, 2023.

The Education Department has also developed alternative modes of teaching-learning methods to facilitate the displaced students living in relief camps.

Highlighting the activities undertaken by the Government for the displaced students, Minister Basanta said that nodal officers and volunteers were appointed to ensure free admission of the displaced students and to distribute study materials, textbooks, stationery items, and uniforms to them. Identity cards and certificates were also issued to all the students free of cost.

Minister Basanta also assured that alternative modes of teaching-learning have been introduced to help the displaced students living in relief camps.

An educational TV channel called “Lairik” started functioning on Jio TV to provide e-learning content free of cost. Radio drama based on an academic curriculum called “Radio Class” is being aired by AIR, Imphal, he also said.

He also added that a mobile app called “LAIRIK” is also available in Play Store that provides more than 1300 video e-contents.

He also mentioned that a proposal for supplementary financial support to the displaced students has been submitted to the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

It may be mentioned that the proposal contains provisions for tablets, whiteboards, textbooks, notebooks, stationery items, supplementary books, sports items, first aid kits, and uniforms.