Guwahati: The Manipur government has reshuffled 31 senior police officers, including 16 Indian Police Service (IPS) officials, and assigned them new or additional responsibilities.

The Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms issued the official transfer order on Thursday, October 9.

The move signals a wide-ranging reorganization of leadership across key departments, ranges, and districts within the state police force.

As part of the reshuffle, IPS officer Ningshen Worngam, currently the Inspector General (IG) of Narcotics and Border Affairs, will now also oversee Zone 2 as IG.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Jogeshwar Haobijam, who previously managed Range 2, has taken over as DIG (Armed Police-1).

He replaces Herojit Meetei, who now assumes charge as DIG (Armed Police-2).

In another change, M. Pradip Singh, who had held dual roles as DIG (Range 1) and DIG (Armed Police-2), has been reassigned as DIG (Range 2) while continuing to serve as DIG (Intelligence).

The Manipur government assigned former DIG (Range 4) Goulungmuon Singsit key responsibilities as DIG of the Criminal Investigation Department/Crime Branch (CID/CB), Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB), and Cybercrime.

At the district level, the Manipur government promoted Rakesh Balwal, Superintendent of Police (SP) for Imphal East, to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Range 1 and assigned him additional charge of DIG (Range 3).

Shivanand Surve, who previously served as SP of Thoubal, has replaced Balwal as the new SP of Imphal East.

Manoj Prabhakar, earlier SP of Kangpokpi, has taken charge as SP of Thoubal. IPS officer Abhinav will now serve as the new SP of Kangpokpi.

In another key change, the Manipur government appointed Churachandpur SP Prakar Pandey as the new SP of Jiribam, replacing Semmi Ramror. The government assigned Ramror to serve as the Commanding Officer (CO) of the 7th Indian Reserve Battalion.

Additionally, Bishnupur SP Ksh Ravikumar Singh has taken over as CO of the 6th Manipur Rifles. His replacement at Bishnupur is Th. Shangkar Deba, who now assumes charge as SP.