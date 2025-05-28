Imphal: Amid calls from the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) for an independent inquiry led by a retired judge into the recent Gwaltabi incident, the Manipur state government has expressed deep regret and sought public cooperation to maintain order.

Chief Secretary of Manipur, Prasant Kumar Singh, stated that the State Administration views the reported Gwaltabi incident, involving journalists and security forces, with utmost seriousness.

The chief secretary’s statement came after a seven-member delegation from the COCOMI, led by its convener Khuraijam Athouba, held an exclusive meeting with senior Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) officials in New Delhi on May 27.

On May 20, 2025, an incident involving a Manipur State Road Transport Bus, which was ferrying journalists to the Shirui Festival, occurred when someone stopped the bus and reportedly covered the state’s name, drawing widespread criticism.

Seeking cooperation from the general masses in maintaining public order, PK Singh said, “We assure all concerned that once we submit the report and identify those responsible for any lapses, we will take strict action.”

He said that the State will also ensure that such an incident does not occur in the future. The administration commits itself to the integrity of the State of Manipur, and all its efforts aim solely to establish lasting peace in the State.

The Chief Secretary noted that, “We issued no instructions whatsoever, nor did anyone even remotely think of covering the name of the State, as had been alleged.”

“This has been amply clarified by both the State Government and the responsible political leadership. A thorough inquiry will reveal the events that transpired on the ground”, the Chief Secretary added.