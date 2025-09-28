Imphal: The Manipur government destroyed 644.47 kilograms of seized drugs (narcotics) during a Drug Disposal Programme at the state-of-the-art Shija Common Biomedical Waste Treatment Facility in Lamdeng, Imphal West district, the police said.

These contraband items, worth over Rs 1,500 crore in the international clandestine trade, were seized by law enforcement personnel from various locations in the state over the past year, officials reported on Sunday.

During the second phase of the seized drug disposal programme held on Saturday, Manipur Police Chief Rajiv Singh destroyed 330 kilograms of seized items, including 6 kilograms of heroin powder, 87 kilograms of brown sugar, 22 kilograms of WY tablets, 0.047 kilograms of SP capsules, 36 kilograms of pseudoephedrine, and 182 kilograms of ganja.

In the first-phase drug destruction programme conducted on January 25, 2025, the Police Chief destroyed 314.471 kilograms of seized drugs, which included 9.884 kilograms of heroin powder, 244.409 kilograms of brown sugar, 26.239 kilograms of WY tablets, 661 grams of SP capsules, 493 grams of N-10 tablets, 505 grams of pseudoephedrine tablets, and 32.280 kilograms of ganja.

During the disposal programme, on Saturday, DGP Manipur, Rajiv Singh, IPS, shared his vision of a drug-free Manipur.

He also highlighted the efforts and dedication of personnel who are at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and abuse, often at great personal risk.

He appealed to the general public to provide information about drug dealers and peddlers.