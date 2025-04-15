Manipur government seizes 216 Kg of banned plastic in Imphal

Imphal: The Manipur Government has launched a strict crackdown on single-use plastics, beginning with a major raid in Imphal.

On Tuesday, officials seized 216 kilograms of banned single-use plastic items from 16 shops in the northern parts of the city, including Mahatma Gandhi Avenue and Major Khul. These businesses were found selling plastic products despite the state’s 2022 ban.

The enforcement drive was carried out by a joint team involving the Directorate of Environment and Climate Change, the District Administration, Home Department, Manipur Pollution Control Board (MPCB), and representatives from Urban Local Bodies and Panchayats.

The shops were also fined a total of RS 12,000 for violating the ban and failing to produce valid documents for the items.

This raid comes shortly after the Manipur Government announced a complete and enforced ban on single-use plastic products, effective from April 15, 2025. A public awareness campaign had already been rolled out from April 7 to educate citizens and ensure compliance with the new policy.

Officials say the goal is to protect the environment and promote sustainable habits throughout the state. With the ban now in full effect, further action is expected in other areas to eliminate the use of these environmentally harmful products.