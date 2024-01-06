IMPHAL: A total of 15 gold biscuits weighing around 1.5 kg worth nearly Rs 1,50,000 in the international markets have been seized from an alleged smuggler originated from Chennai in Manipur.

This was informed by the Manipur police said on Friday (January 05).

Manipur police intercepted and checked one Maruti Van at Patsoi village in Imphal West district on NH-37 connecting Imphal-Silchar.

The vehicle was driven by one B Balasuparmani, hailing from Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

After a thorough search and checking of the vehicle, a total of 15 gold biscuits, one mobile handset, and a small amount of money were found concealed inside the vehicle.

The person was arrested and further legal proceedings were initiated.

The police said that the gold bar prices may range from INR 3900 to INR 75000.

They are also available in different quantity and purity.

Manipur, which borders Myanmar in the south, has become a conduit for the smuggling of contraband goods including gold biscuits.

Contraband goods are smuggled from Moreh towards Imphal and taken to other parts of the Nrtheast.

Moreh is the last Indian town at the Indo-Myanmar border and 110 km away from Manipur’s capital.