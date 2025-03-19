Manipur: Fresh violence in Churachandpur kills one, several injured

Imphal: Violence erupted again in Manipur’s Churachandpur district late Tuesday night, resulting in one fatality and several injuries, according to official reports on Wednesday.

The victim, a member of the Kuki-Zo community, died in the clashes that took place between two groups in Selmet. Several others were injured in the violent altercation. The body of the deceased is now at Churachandpur district hospital for post-mortem.

In response to the violence, a strong security presence has been deployed in the district. The Rapid Action Forces, CRPF, Assam Rifles, and Manipur police have been stationed at key locations to prevent further violence and ensure peace. Officials have stated that while the situation remains tense, it is under control.

The District Administrator, along with the Christian Goodwill Mission Churachandpur, has appealed to the public to remain calm and maintain peace to foster harmonious coexistence in the region.

Earlier, on March 17, the Manipur government had imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS 2023 in Churachandpur due to growing tensions after the assault on Hmar tribal leader Richard Laltanpuia Hmar.

Following the attack, the Hmar Inpui, an influential body of the Hmar tribe, demanded that the perpetrators surrender by Monday morning, or face further action. The group also called for a shutdown in the district.

In response, authorities imposed restrictions on unlawful gatherings, processions, and the carrying of weapons. The conflict reportedly began following an altercation over a vehicle collision involving a member of the Hmar tribe.