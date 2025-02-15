Imphal: A joint team of Assam Rifles, Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, and state Police recovered four improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Manipur‘s Kakching district on Friday.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the team conducted a three-hour search along the riverbank near Hiyanglam Natekhong Thongjin bridge under Hiyanglam police station.

The IEDs, weighing approximately five kilograms in total, were found with attached wires. The search also yielded a significant cache of arms and ammunition, including a single-barrel gun, a modified sniper rifle, a country-made pistol, five hand grenades, and numerous live rounds.

Other recovered items included empty rifle cases, a Chinese-made drone remote controller, anti-riot gear, and several communication devices, such as Baofeng handsets.

All recovered items have been seized by police for further investigation. The successful operation prevented a potential tragedy and ensured the continued security of the area.

