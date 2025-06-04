Imphal: The Indian Army, in coordination with the Assam Rifles and Manipur Civil Police, arrested four active members of the banned Chin Kuki Mizo Army (CKMA) during a targeted operation in Churachandpur district of Manipur, on Tuesday.

The operation took place in the general area of Kerith village, Rengkai, under Churachandpur Police Station.

The CKMA, a proscribed group not covered under the Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement, primarily operates along Manipur’s southern borders adjoining Myanmar and Mizoram. The SoO pact, a ceasefire understanding between the Centre and 25 Kuki-Zo insurgent outfits, does not include groups like CKMA, which remain active in underground militant operations.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs about the movement of CKMA operatives attempting to assert their presence in the area, joint security forces swiftly launched the operation.

The arrested individuals were found in possession of telecommunication equipment, live ammunition, and other incriminating materials. Preliminary investigation by Manipur Police revealed that the group had been involved in weapon smuggling, issuing extortion threats, and intimidating civilians at gunpoint.

The arrested militants have been identified as Samuel Kamninhao, aged 21, from Singhat village in Churachandpur district; Hegun Seimingun, 21, and Thangminhou Touthang, 22, both from E. Cananphai village, also in Churachandpur; and Mangkhohao Touthang, 38, from Thangbuh village in Bishnupur district.

Authorities recovered two 9mm live rounds and three mobile phones during the operation. However, the name of one of the individuals has been withheld due to security concerns.

All four arrested militants, along with the seized materials, have been handed over to Manipur Police for further legal proceedings.