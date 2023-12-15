IMPHAL: The number of migratory birds mainly of duck families from Tibet, Siberia, China, and Europe in and around the famed Loktak Lake in Manipur has decreased considerably.

The winged visitors usually come to Manipur every year during October and stay till early March with December and January being the peak season.

These migratory birds are mainly of the duck family. They come looking for suitable environments in this area from Tibet, Siberia, China, and Europe.

As many as 30 species of birds have been recorded so far with the most common ones being Whistling Teal (Tingri), Mandarin Ducks, Shelduck, Ibis, and Grey Leg Geese.

Conservationists viewed the number of migratory birds have gradually decreased over the last few years because of human settlement and increased economic activities in the region.

There is a report that bird trapping activities are increasing at the surrounding places of Loktak Lake too. The number of poachers also increased.

RK Birjit, state coordinator of Indian Bird Conservation Network stated about the ecological imbalance in the form of a decrease in the number of migratory birds, the disappearance of various plants previously found at the lake, etc caused by the setting up of the Ithai Barrage under the Loktak Project.