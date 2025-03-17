Imphal: In a major blow to narcotics smuggling in the region, Assam Rifles apprehended an alleged drug smuggler at Kuljang Village in Chandel District of Manipur along Indo Myanmar border on Sunday.

The official said, acting on specific inputs regarding the movement of contraband items on the Khangbarol -Joupi- Churachandpur road, a team from Assam Rifles launched a Dynamic Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) at village Kuljang and intercepted a Maruti van carrying one individual.

Upon searching the vehicle, the team recovered 137 soap cases containing brown sugar worth approximately Rs 3.29 Crores in the international market and two mobile phones.

The Inspector General of Assam Rifles Headquarters (South) has confirmed the apprehending of the alleged smuggler and seizure of the contraband items.

A defense wing statement stated that the operation demonstrates the commitment of Assam Rifles to disrupting narcotics smuggling in Manipur and ensuring a safer environment for the local population.

The statement added that Assam rifles handed over the arrested person and seized items to the concerned police station for further legal proceedings.