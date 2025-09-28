Imphal: The Cyber Crime Police Station in Manipur arrested two individuals on Saturday for circulating a fake order on social media.

The document falsely claimed that the Directorate of Education (Schools) had declared a school holiday on September 18, 2025.

According to a senior Cyber Crime official, an FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by the Directorate of Education (S).

The complaint was regarding forgery and the spread of a fake holiday order.

Following an investigation, the police apprehended two youths for creating and sharing the false document.

As per the police report, the Directorate of Education (Schools), Government of Manipur, issued an official clarification after the fake notice went viral.

The fraudulent order claimed that all schools in the state, including government, central government, private, government-aided, and unaided institutions, would be closed on September 18.

Director Ng. Bhogendra Meitei stated that no such holiday had been announced.

The department confirmed that the circulating notice was fake and urged the public not to share or create misleading information.

Copies of the clarification were sent to the Commissioner of Education, Deputy Commissioners, and the Superintendent of Police, Cyber Crime, to support the ongoing investigation.

The police have confirmed that further inquiries are underway.