Imphal: A CRPF personnel at Lamsang in Imphal West, Manipur went on a rampage, opening fire on his colleagues.

The attack resulted in the deaths of two CRPF personnel on the spot and injured eight others.

According to the police, the incident took place around 8 pm inside the CRPF camp, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Lamsang police station.

The personnel involved belonged to F-120 Coy CRPF.

The police have described the incident as a suspected case of fratricide, where the jawan, reportedly identified as Havildar Sanjay Kumar, opened fire during a routine interaction with his colleagues.

The attack claimed the lives of a constable and a sub-inspector on the spot.

Senior officers from both the police and CRPF rushed to the spot, and the bodies of the deceased jawans were taken to the mortuary of the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal for post-mortem examination.

The injured personnel were rushed to the same hospital for treatment.

The police have registered a case in connection with the incident, and investigations are currently underway.