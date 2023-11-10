IMPHAL: Mobile internet services have been restored in four district headquarters of Manipur not affected by violence in the state.

The ban on mobile internet services was lifted from four hill district headquarters by the Manipur government on Thursday (November 09).

The internet ban was withdrawn from the district headquarters of Ukhrul, Senapati, Chandel and Tamenglong in Manipur on a trial basis.

All the four district headquarters of Manipur from where the internet ban was lifted are Naga-dominated.

The move comes after the Manipur high court directed the state government to operationalise mobile towers, on a trial basis.

The Manipur high court asked the state government to restore mobile internet services in all the district headquarters, which were not affected by the ethnic clashes.

PTI quoted an official of Ukhrul district administration in Manipur saying, “Only in district headquarters, a few selected mobile towers have been operationalised. But the connectivity is poor. The restoration will be done on a trial basis.”