IMPHAL: The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) has announced a 12-hour total shutdown in Kangpokpi district of Manipur for the funeral services of those killed in violence in the state.

The shutdown will be observed in Kangpokpi district of Manipur from 5 am till 5 pm on Friday (December 15) for the funeral services.

Welcoming the government’s efforts to hand over the bodies of the dead Kuki-Zo people to the next of kin in Manipur, COTU stated, “We will honor our fallen Kuki-Zo brethren with the highest burial rites.”

On the other hand, the Thawai Mirel, one of the powerful Meitei organisation in Manipur, voiced discontent to this effect alleging that the handing over the dead bodies to the next of kin and relatives was of a clandestine manner.

Paonam Sanahanbi, co-convenor of Thawai Mirel women wing, talking to the media asked: “Will the government hand over the missing 37 Meities to their next of kin and relatives?”

She further warned that her organization will intensify agitation if the Manipur government fails to hand over the missing Meities to their families at the earliest possible period.

It may be mentioned here that on Thursday (December 14), a total of 64 bodies – 60 Kuki-Zo and four Meities, killed in communal violence and their bodies kept at the different hospital morgues in Manipur, were flown back to their respective places.

The violence in Manipur that started on May 3, 2023, cost the lives of over 200 individuals.